A Sunbury man was killed in Clinton County Wednesday morning when a deer that had been hit by a pickup truck, crashed through the windshield of another vehicle, striking him in the passenger seat.
The victim was identified by Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar as Christian De Los Santos, 26, of Sunbury.
According to state Trooper Matthew Rounsley, a deer ran into the path of a Ford F-550 pickup being driven by Steven Baslick, 45, of Loganton, east on East Valley Road in the area of Lazy Eight Trail, Greene Township, at 7:04 a.m. The impact threw the deer into the path of a Dodge Caravan traveling in the opposite direction. De Los Santos was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Dodge, police said.
The deer skipped off the roof of the van and crashed through the passenger side front windshield.
After crashing through the windshield, Rounsley reported, the deer struck De Los Santos, resulting in a fatal injury.
The driver of the Caravan, Cesar Acosta, 70, of Milton, told police that due to the poor condition of his passenger, he continued to travel to Nicholas Meats, where 911 was called and emergency services were summoned.
The two drivers and a passenger in the Baslick truck were not injured in the accident.