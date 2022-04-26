SUNBURY — A 66-year-old Sunbury man was killed in accident just outside of Sunbury on Monday morning, according to state police at Stonington.
In a report issued Tuesday morning, state police say Rodney Brosious sustained severe injuries and died as a result of the crash that occurred at 9:12 a.m.
Brosious was pulling out from a stop sign at the intersection of Routes 890 and 61 just outside of Sunbury, when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to police.
The driver of the truck and a passenger were not injured in the crash, troopers said.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Americus Ambulance Co., Stonington Fire and EMS, the Friendships Hose Company, AREA Services, the Rescue Hose Company and the Sunbury Fire Police.