SUNBURY — It took a Northumberland County jury less than two hours to find Garth Bingaman not guilty of charges of felony corruption of minors and indecent assault.
Bingaman, 65, of Sunbury, took the stand in his own defense Friday in the second day of his two-day trial and repeated several times when he was questioned by his defense attorney Mike Rudinski about whether he inappropriately touched three juveniles from 2007 through 2018.
"Absolutely not," he said repeatedly when asked by Rudinski.
Bingaman, who wept with joy, thanked the jury after Northumberland County Judge Mike Toomey, who presided over the case, read the verdict.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you," Bingaman said to jurors as they left the courtroom. Bingaman turned to the crowd of 45 friends and family in the courtroom, and they began to clap while he hugged family members. "Justice is served," he said.
While on the stand earlier in the day, Bingaman said he was stunned when the allegations against him were made in 2021.
"I was in my backyard and two Sunbury police officers came to talk to me," he said.
Bingaman said one of the women, who claimed he touched her inappropriately in a pool, was never in the Bingaman pool, in Sunbury, alone with him.
"I do not recall a time when she was in the pool with me alone ever," he said. Bingaman also testified he did not remember a time when the woman stayed overnight in his home.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger cross-examined Bingaman and asked the man was he sure the woman never slept at his house.
Bingaman again responded, he did not ever remember a time she did.
Bingaman, a retired employee at the federal penitentiary at Lewisburg, had eight character witnesses testify that he is a law-abiding citizen.
Rudinski played a portion of the movie "Gerald's Game," to show a scene where a girl has a dream about being touched inappropriately by her father, while trying to convince the jury, one of the women who made claims against Bingaman allegedly watched the film then used an almost replica of the scene in her claims by testifying she had a nightmare and it sparked her to tell her story.
The three women who made the claims testified Thursday and were recalled to the stand Friday by Zenzinger.
Zenzinger asked one of the women to clarify any confusion about staying at the Bingaman home.
Rudinski countered and said the only person saying she stayed at the home was her.
Zenzinger asked the women why they waited nearly 10 years to report the incidents, to which the reply from all three was the same. They were scared, according to testimony.
Zenzinger said she respected the jury's decision, after the trial.
Rudinski claimed the stories changed since the incidents were first reported to police in 2021.
Arresting officer Dara Golden-Kieski testified she received the complaint from the women in June 2021 and took statements before calling the Child Advocacy Center to conduct interviews with two of the alleged victims, who were juveniles at the time.
Rudinski told the jury in his closing arguments that the case was "dangerous."
"If this was a retail theft case you may look at it differently because of all the stories that changed," he said. "But because of the nature of the charges it makes this a dangerous case."
Rudinski also put blame on Sunbury police by saying they had other names of potential witnesses and they were never interviewed.
"Police did absolutely nothing," he said. "They had all the names but never interviewed anyone. They turned it over to the Children's Advocacy Center, and that's where all the stories began to change. This was all a lie."