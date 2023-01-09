SUNBURY — A Sunbury man will face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated assault Monday, the day a jury was to be selected in the 2020 case.
Benton Ross, 31, is accused of shooting Brian Cunningham on Aug. 8, 2020, after an argument at a home on Mile Post Road. Ross shot the man in the foot, causing extensive injury, according to Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger.
Zenzinger said she received word over this past weekend that Ross intended to plead guilty to the charge.
Troopers were dispatched to Mile Post Road at 1:28 a.m. on Aug. 8. 2020. When they arrived, they found Cunningham with a gunshot wound and in need of medical assistance, according to court documents. Cunningham was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for the injury.
A woman told police she and Ross were at a wedding and they drove with relatives who observed Ross being “nasty” to her, police said. They reported it to Cunningham, troopers said.
Troopers discovered a round of ammunition and a magazine for a pistol on the floor in the dining room and kitchen area, according to court documents.
Troopers also observed small red droplets of blood on the floor, police said. A woman inside the home told troopers she hid the pistol inside the couch, troopers said. The woman told troopers she took the gun after it was fired and hid it while Ross pushed Cunningham to the floor where they wrestled until she was able to get them to stop, troopers said.
The woman told troopers she was in the room when the shot was fired. She told troopers Ross and Cunningham were arguing for nearly 10 minutes before the shot was fired, troopers said.
In an interview with police, Cunningham said he was told by a witness that Ross hit the woman’s head off a vehicle window and threatened to remove a 1-year-old child from a car seat and throw the child in the river, according to troopers.
Cunningham said he was trying to leave the home when Ross tackled him and started to strangle him with a chokehold, according to court documents. Cunningham said he couldn’t breathe and heard Ross yelling, “you’re going to die,” troopers said.
Ross’s attorney, Mike Rudinski, of Williamsport, appeared Monday next to Ross in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini.
Rosini said she would take the guilty plea under advisement and that Ross would be sentenced within 90 days.
Zenzinger said she spoke with the victims and they were in agreement with Ross pleading to the charge.
Ross will remain free after he posted $100,000 bail last year.
Rosini said the bail conditions would remain the same until sentencing.