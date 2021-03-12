SUNBURY — A Sunbury faces up to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Northumberland County Court Friday to attempted homicide stemming from a March 2020 incident.
Julio Costales, 30, appeared via videoconference on Friday with defense attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, in front of Judge Hugh Jones. Costales was scheduled to go to trial in March pleaded guilty to the attempted homicide charge instead on Friday.
Jones explained Costales could face up to 20 years in jail at sentencing.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the commonwealth was ready for trial.
Costales was taken into custody after a drive-by shooting on March 11, 2020 at the intersection of 8th Alley and Greenough Street. Police said Costales fired two shots at the vehicle of Joel DelValle Figueroa, of Sunbury because he feared for his life.
One bullet hit the front driver's side fender and another lodged into the door of the vehicle just below the driver's side window. Costales allegedly drove away but was later taken into custody at gunpoint along Greenough Street.
Costales also pleaded guilty to two unrelated cases involve charges from 2019. Costales was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly damaging his ex-girlfriend's vehicle in February; and two misdemeanors of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and summary harassment for allegedly forcing his way into the same woman's house and damaging furniture in April.
Jones said he would schedule a sentencing date in the near future.