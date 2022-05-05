SUNBURY — A Sunbury man already serving a 30-year federal sentence for production of child pornography was sentenced in Northumberland County Court after pleading guilty to assaulting two young children.
On Thursday, Christopher Suarez, 35, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors and was immediately sentenced by Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini to two to five years in prison followed by three years of probation, plus court costs and fees. Suarez must also register for life on the Megan's Law Registry as a sexually violent predator.
Suarez originally pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault in the county cases but withdrew those pleas and entered the current plea on Thursday. The incidents involve the assault of a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.
The prison terms run concurrently with a federal sentence of 30 years. Suarez pleaded guilty to one count of the production of child pornography. He was sentenced in March 2021 to 360 months imprisonment followed by 10 years of supervision once released.
Federal agents said Suarez in 2018 took pictures of a naked 6-year-old girl and shared them on the internet. He is also accused of sexually assaulting the girl.
Stonington State Police troopers and FBI agents said Suarez admitted to having child pornography and filming the illegal acts. He assaulted a 6-year-old girl between Sept. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2018, in Sunbury, and assaulted an 8-year-old boy between Sept. 1, 2018, and Feb. 8, 2018, according to court documents.
All remaining charges in the federal and county cases were dismissed.
Suarez is appealing the federal sentence.