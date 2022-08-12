SUNBURY — A 42-year-old Sunbury man accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a child.
William Lopez Fuentes, of North Fourth Street, entered the plea on Friday in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor. He was originally scheduled for jury selection and trial next week on the charges.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
Fuentes, jailed on $200,000 cash bail, was charged with felony rape in October 2021. Police said the investigation began in May when officers received a call from Children and Youth Services officials who said the girl, who is now 14, told her therapist she did not want to return home because Fuentes would touch her and take pictures during the quarantine period of 2020.
The girl claimed Fuentes touched her when she was seven to 10 years old and the girl alleges on one occasion the man had sexual intercourse with her, police said.
Fuentes arrived at the police station to be interviewed and he allegedly told officers he knew why he was there and admitted to the sexual assaults, according to court documents.
Fuentes also faces felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors.