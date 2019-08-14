SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who claimed he viewed child pornography because he was retaliating against an outer being controlling his body is mentally competent to stand trial two years after he was charged.
Terry Dorman, 39, appeared on Wednesday in front of Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence F. Clark Jr. in Northumberland County Court with defense attorney Richard Feudale, of Mount Carmel. They and Deputy Attorney General David J. Drumheller, of the state Attorney General's office, informed the judge that Dorman spent time in a state hospital and has been "restored to competency."
Clark ordered that Drumheller could have a copy of the psychiatric report on the condition that it would not be used against him during the trial. Drumheller said the report is not relevant unless Dorman and Feudale make it so.
Dorman was arrested in March 2017 by the state Attorney General’s office and charged with 26 felony counts of sexual abuse of children and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility. According to Pennsylvania statutes, anyone who intentionally views or knowingly possesses child pornography is committing an act of sex abuse of children.
Dorman remains a county inmate in lieu of $300,000 bail.
Dorman told agents that because his body was being controlled by an outer being, he needed to retaliate against the being by viewing the child porn, according to a criminal complaint.