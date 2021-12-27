SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who pleaded guilty to a felony count of attempted homicide in 2019 will spend the next 12 to 36 years in prison.
At a sentencing hearing in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Monday, Ricky Pearson, 24, of Sunbury, apologized to victim Derek Whitesel, Pearson's family and everyone affected by the shooting in November 2019. Pearson said he thanks God every day that Whitesel survived.
"I'm a good person who made a bad decision," said Pearson via videoconference. He added, "I'm not proud of it at all."
Pearson pleaded guilty in October to shooting Whitesel four times with a .40 caliber handgun in the first block of Elm Street in Milton in November 2019. The fight started over a winter hat, police said.
Pearson said the incident happened "in the heat of the moment" and that "nothing I say will make things better."
"I'm being punished more than you think," said Pearson. "Mentally, God is punishing me, and I understand why."
Whitesel and his mother Shawna Glenn testified that their lives have drastically changed since that day. Whitesel said he is still experiencing both physical pain and mental trauma from being shot.
"It's been difficult," said Whitesel.
An emotional Glenn recounted the day in question, saying she rushed away from work and prayed that her son wouldn't die. She said Whitesel's intestines were ripped open, his femur was shattered and a bullet was lodged in his spine that needed to be surgically removed. He will need additional surgeries, she said.
"Look at where you're at now," Glenn said to Pearson. "It doesn't make any sense."
Glenn questioned Pearson's role as a father, saying he wasn't thinking of his own children when he pulled the trigger.
"If that's the kind of life you want to live, so be it," she said. "I hope your sentence reflects that."
Krista Williamson, the mother of Pearson's children; Rebecca Dauberman, Williamson's mother; and Gabby Soto, a friend of Persons, all testified that Pearson is a good person. They said he is dependable and cares for others.
"He just got in a bad situation," said Dauberman.
Soto said Pearson regrets his actions.
"Everyone wants to see him home with his children," said Soto.
Defense attorney William Abraham, of Wyoming, said his client is remorseful, understands that his actions had consequences and took responsibility by pleading guilty.
There are "no winners" in this situation, he said.
Rosini said the shooting was "a tragic situation."
"I appreciate all the words from your family and friends," said Rosini, "but at the end of the day, a gun was pulled and someone was shot multiple times. While he is still with us, that might not have been the case. You have to live with the consequences of your actions."
Rosini sentenced Pearson to the mid-level of the standard range. She ordered him to pay court costs and fees but did not order him to pay any fines or restitution.
She said that Pearson will have the opportunity to rehabilitate himself while in prison and when he is released. He was credited for 778 days in prison.
Pearson originally faced 10 criminal counts: attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges, according to court documents.
Two other men are also involved in the shootings. Antonio Carpenter, 26, of Highspire, and Deionte Sherrell, 25, of Erie, have already pleaded guilty for their involvement in the shooting and sentenced.
Carpenter pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one felony count of fleeing. He was sentenced to a minimum of seven months and 19 days.
Sherell pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor count of simple assault and was sentenced to three to 12 months.