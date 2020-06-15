WILLIAMSPORT — The leader of a ring that distributed drugs in the Sunbury and Berwick areas has been sentenced to six years in prison.
U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann Friday in sentencing Frank J. Galasso, 67, noted the Sunbury man in 2017 was using 10 bags of heroin at a time four times a day.
Galasso noted he had been clean for 23 years but relapsed in 2016 when he no longer could obtain prescription pain killers for a back injury he suffered when he fell off a roof in 2012.
This was his fifth narcotics conviction but the judge noted three of them were in the 1970s when he was living in Philadelphia.
Galasso said he started using drugs at 15 beginning with marijuana and alcohol and then progressing to methamphetamine and eventually heroin.
He dropped out of school in the ninth grade and later worked as an iron worker in Philadelphia for 10 years until he was injured.
He then worked in home improvement and eventually started his own business in 1993. He operated it until he suffered the black injury that made him eligible for Social Security disability.
Galasso and co-defendant Adam Poeth were arrested July 6, 2017, when police stopped their car on Interstate 80 for a tinted window violation.
They were on their way to Philadelphia to purchase a bulk amount of heroin.
Galasso pleaded guilty in January to a charge of conspiracy to distribute between 100 and 400 grams of heroin.
Brann expressed a COVID-19 concern about Galasso in prison because he has heart issues and suffers from asthma, high blood pressure and sleep apnea.
But the judge also noted he was a fairly high-level drug dealer.
Galasso, who has been in jail since his arrest, will be on supervised release for four years, must pay a $400 fine and forfeit $12,260 in cash found in the car, the vehicle itself and the contents of a safe deposit box.
Poeth of Shamokin and the third member of the ring, Chad Snyder, formerly of Northumberland, were sentenced last year to four years and 17 months, respectively. Snyder was described as a low-level dealer.