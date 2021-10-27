MIDDLEBURG — A 22-year-old Sunbury man will spend up to 10 years in state prison for unlawful firearm and drug possession convictions.
Maurice L. Doster, of Sunbury, was convicted last month by a Snyder County jury of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and illegal firearm possession by a former felon.
“The combination of guns and drugs is always a dangerous one, but especially when they’re in the hands of someone with a prior violent offense,” District Attorney Michael Piecuch said. “Many thanks to the Pennsylvania State Police for their diligence in locating and apprehending this offender.”
Doster was arrested in July 2020 in a Snyder County hotel by members of the Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Task Force after he absconded from parole for a prior first-degree felony robbery conviction.
In the hotel, police found a loaded weapon and nearly two pounds of marijuana.
Doster was sentenced Monday to a four- to 10-year state prison sentence by President Judge Michael T. Hudock. He faces additional jail time for the pending revocation of his state parole from the prior robbery conviction.