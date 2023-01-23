SUNBURY — A Sunbury man stole a golf cart from Sunny Hills Golf Course and sold it online, according to felony theft charges filed by state police.
Joesph Kemper, 36, of Captain Bloom Road, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Monday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash.
Troopers say they were dispatched to Sunny Hills Golf Course, in Upper Augusta, on Jan. 17 for a report of a stolen golf cart.
Four days later troopers said they were informed of a golf cart matching the description of the one allegedly stolen being for sale on Facebook Marketplace, according to police.
Troopers discovered the golf cart was located in Middleburg and Selinsgrove state police went to the location and recovered the cart, troopers said.
After interviewing the individuals who were in possession of the golf cart, the man told police he purchased the cart from Kemper in the evening of Jan 16 and he showed police screenshots of a conversation between himself and Kemper, according to troopers.
The man told troopers he had no idea the cart was stolen, according to the charges.
The man said Kemper messaged him because he knew the man bought and sold golf carts, troopers said.
The man said he paid $1,800 for the cart and it was not the first time Kemper attempted to sell him carts.
Kemper now faces felony theft and receiving stolen property.
Kemper will appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 31.