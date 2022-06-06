SUNBURY — An 18-year-old Sunbury resident is jailed on $100,000 cash after being on the run from city police for nearly five months, according to authorities.
Elijah Simpson, of Catawissa Avenue, was charged Monday by Sunbury police after a Dec. 17 incident that according to police saw Simpson hold up another man at gunpoint along North 4th Street before stealing $40 and a cellphone.
Simpson was caught in the Harrisburg area and was held on $100,000 after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey by video in May.
Police say the incident began when officer Gary Bregensir was dispatched to the 800 block of N. 4th Street for a report of an armed robbery in progress.
When Bregensir arrived, the victim told him a male wearing a ski mask and a blue puffy jacket pulled out a handgun behind Fulton Bank on Shroyer Avenue and stated, “give me everything,” police said.
The victim told police he gave the man his iPhone and $40 before the suspect took off running, police said.
Police contacted AT&T and the company said the phone was powered off and the last known area the phone was located was in the area of the robbery, police said.
The victim told police he knows of the suspect but didn’t know his name. The victim told police his brother, who was in Union County Jail, would know who the alleged suspect was, police said.
Officers made contact with the incarcerated individual and the man told officers he knows the man goes by “Elijah Eli,” police said.
A social media search was conducted and pictures were gathered of the alleged suspect and sent to county probation officers who identified Simpson, police said. Probation officers said Simpson was recently taken off juvenile probation, police said.
During an interview, the victim told officers he was on his way to get coffee from Turkey Hill on North 4th Street when he noticed a group of males on the corner of North 4th and Lincoln streets, police said.
When the victim left Turkey Hill, he walked to Shroyer Avenue when Simpson allegedly ran up to him and said, “give me everything,” while pointing a black handgun at him, police allege.
The victim gave the man what he had and, he told the officers, Simpson said, “I appreciate you,” before he ran off.
The alleged victim ran into Fulton Bank and told employees he had just been robbed and to call police.
Simpson faces felony robbery charges and felony charges for carrying a firearm without a license, police said.
No preliminary hearing date has been set.