SUNBURY — An internal investigation spurred by claims of signing documents without authorization revealed no wrongdoing by Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer, according to solicitor Joel Wiest.
Wiest released a statement on behalf of the city Wednesday, following the claims made in recent weeks by Mayor Josh Brosious.
"In response to various concerns regarding the current Sunbury City Administrator, Derrick Backer, as well as our State Representative, Linda Schlegel Culver, and our State Senator, John Gordner, I offer the following," he said. "After an internal investigation, I can say that Mr. (Derrick) Backer has at no time and in no instance signed any name other than his own to any documents or engaged in any fraudulent or illegal practices."
Wiest then said comments made by Brosious in previous weeks about Backer not doing his job in getting grants and only receiving hand-picked grants by the state legislators, were not intended to imply anything.
"In speaking to both Mayor (Josh) Brosious and the various members of City Council, it is truly apparent that at no time did anyone mean to imply that Rep. Culver or Sen. Gordner simply “gave” grants to the City of Sunbury or any employee thereof," he said. "In fact, it is obvious that while the representative and senator have both been at all times extremely helpful and willing to work for the betterment of the City of Sunbury, they have done no more, or no less, for Sunbury than they have for any other municipality in their respective legislative areas."
Brosious lashed out at Backer in recent weeks saying he wanted to eliminate the city administrator position and hire a grant writer instead.
Brosious said he has asked City Council members repeatedly to vacate the position and hire a grant writer for $45,000 instead of paying Backer $62,000. Brosious had said Backer was not fulfilling his obligations to the city and, since they already pay a city clerk $62,000, there is no need for two people.
Current City Clerk Jolinn Barner was hired in 2019 at a salary of $31,699 and has now doubled her wages after council added more responsibility to the position and changed the job description.
Brosious added $45,000 to the $4.5 million preliminary city budget to hire a grant writer, but has since agreed to remove the money from the budget.
Wiest said Brosious or Backer will not discuss the issue anymore.
"I have made clear to all involved that further comment on these issues is not in keeping with the best legal interest of the City of Sunbury, and I, therefore, have respectfully suggested that these issues be put to rest," Wiest said.
Council meets again on Dec. 12 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall on Market Street.