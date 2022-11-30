Weather Alert

...GUSTY SHOWERS WILL IMPACT LANCASTER...SCHUYLKILL...SOUTHEASTERN NORTHUMBERLAND...YORK...EASTERN DAUPHIN...COLUMBIA AND LEBANON COUNTIES THROUGH 345 PM EST... At 221 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from Laporte to Gettysburg. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Lebanon, Lower Allen, Hanover, Bloomsburg, Pottsville, Hershey, Ephrata, Colonial Park, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Berwick, Columbia, Progress, Lititz, Middletown, Millersville and Willow Street. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH