SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and City Council members want families dealing with autism to know the city fully supports them and is available to help find support when needed.
Nichole Irving, with her son, Cooper Irving, were joined by Tiffani Wernett, her son Gabriel Wernett and daughter Amelia Wernett, while Brosious presented the proclamation in support of Autism Awareness Month at Monday's City Council meeting.
Brosious said he was honored to be joined by the two families and fully supports bringing autism awareness to the community.
"It was my pleasure to read the proclamation and to let all families know the city fully supports them," he said.
City Diversity, Equality and Inclusion co-officer Victoria Rosancrans said she was also pleased the city recognized autism.
"Change will come only through awareness and even a gesture such as the mayor's proclamation can have a huge impact," Rosancrans said. "People experiencing autism are worthy of our respect support and allyship. Families and caretakers of children and adults with autism are in vital need of their community's support."
Council and Brosious also began the discussions to name a committee to look at the former Celotex site at 1400 Susquehanna Ave. in order to see what ideas could be brought to the council for use of the 22 acres the city will be acquiring in the next few months.
The site will be owned by the city after Gov. Tom Wolf announced last year that $2 million would be given to the property to begin restoration.
The grant was secured by State Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Lynda Culver.
Councilman Jim Eister said he wanted to see area financial institutions, business owners, nonprofits and Valley lawmakers come together in order to fill the needs of the community.
"We need to get the ball rolling," Eister said. "We want to make sure we are staying on top of this and try to get something there that benefits the entire community."