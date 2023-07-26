SUNBURY — City officials chose to audit the finance and police departments as a precautionary measure after irregularities in overtime payments were discovered.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said Wednesday he wanted to clarify to the public that elected officials do not suspect any funds were taken by either department.
"We have received calls and I want the public to know that no one believes any funds were taken by anyone," he said. "We are doing this as a precautionary measure to make sure all of our books are in check."
Brosious said the city is hiring an accounting firm to conduct the forensic audit.
"This is to be completely transparent with residents," Brosious said. "We wanted people to know exactly what we are doing."
Brosious said he wanted to make sure the public knew the audit is only for checks and balances and there is no suspected foul play.
"Our city workers do a great job for our residents and I commend them all," he said. "We told the public about this audit to be open, and the results will be public. We just want to make sure everyone knows we do not suspect that anything was done wrong."
Brosious said he wants city officials to also agree to a complete audit in every department.
"This is a good time for us to also audit every department as a precautionary measure to make sure every dime we are spending is in order," he said. "It's good practice to make sure everything is being done correctly."
City Controller Jerome Alex said audit results would be made public when it is complete.
“All audits become public upon completion and acceptance by the city,” he said.
The cost of the audit will be determined after the city chooses a firm and receives an engagement letter from it, officials said.