SUNBURY — City employees could see a minimum wage increase to $15 per hour if a proposal by outgoing Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich is approved.
Currently, city employees’ wages range from $10.96 to $18.61 per hour with service ranging from one to 28 years of nonsupervisory position employment, Karlovich said.
“I will be making a proposal to City Council during the budget meeting,” he said.
The city has a scheduled budget meeting on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m., just prior to the regular City Council meeting, scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
“I will be presenting this with regards to creating a minimum wage for when hiring city personnel, part- or full-time, to become effective in 2022,” he said. “Current employees would also receive the adjustment.”
Karlovich’s term ends in January
He said the city needs to offer better pay so they keep and don’t lose employees.
“It is imperative that Sunbury City Council get with current societal times, evaluate other factors and implement a minimum starting wage for city personnel that is sustainable, livable and comparable to maintain the current workforce and future recruitment,” he said. “We have seen in the news multiple times that companies are creating their own $15 starting wage and that the overall cost of living has increased.”
Karlovich said Sunbury needs to stay competitive.
“This needs to occur so that Sunbury can maintain a strong and healthy workforce to ensure public services will be maintained for the community,” he said “Every employed position plays an integral and important role in providing the necessary services for the city of Sunbury. If council chooses to not implement a starting minimum wage it will jeopardize or interrupt public services when current employees resign to do less work and be paid more elsewhere and with future applicants that won’t apply due to low wages.”
Councilman Josh Brosious said he is willing to discuss the proposal.
“I am in complete support of paying employees a fair and competitive wage,” he said. “We need to do it in a financially responsible way to not bankrupt the city in the future. For my budget in 2020 and for this year I have been fighting to get my workers better wages to compete with other municipalities. We need to take a closer look at the wages and budget to plan responsibly for 10-15 years down the road.”
Councilman Chris Reis said the conversation is worth having.
“In a competitive work environment like we are seeing around us I think it is important to have a conversation about the long-term pay outlook for city employees,” he said. “I am for establishing an increased minimum wage but I will need to look at the numbers myself more before saying what dollar amount I support. I believe it is a warranted conversation to be had before a budget is passed, especially if it can be done without passing any of that increase on to the taxpayers.”
Councilman Jim Eister said the decisions should be left up to the incoming council.
“The mayor is doing this now but this should be something the incoming council and whoever the mayor may be should be able to discuss,” he said. “This puts a burden on those people coming into office. I think everyone agrees that all of the workers deserve to make more. We have all cut spending, worked together and made the best of what we have in order to help all of our residents in the city and not raise taxes.”
Karlovich said 12 city employees, two full-time and 10 part-time, would see an increase to $15 an hour if council accepts this proposal.
“If all city of Sunbury employees who are under $15 an hour were to be adjusted to $15, It would increase the overall 2022 budget by $39,943,” he said.
“This includes salary, FICA, Medicare and unemployment increases. This proposal will allow the budget to remain balanced with a few minor changes within the proposed 2022 budget.”
Karlovich said everyone working for the city making more than his proposal would get a 3-percent rate adjustment, under his proposal.
The current proposed budget is $3.58 million, with no tax increase, according to Treasurer Kevin Troup. Council met in late September for the first of its budget meetings.
“I look forward to the discussions with City Council,” Karlovich said.