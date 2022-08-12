NORTHUMBERLAND — Two Sunbury men face felony robbery charges after Northumberland Police said they tried to steal money from another man outside of a bar near Northumberland before they injured in an altercation, according to police.
Larnard Smith and Aaron Saxon, both of Sunbury, were discovered by Northumberland Police with injuries after an altercation outside of a bar on July 24, according to police.
Officers said they were dispatched to King Street for a report of two males laying in the street. When police arrived they discovered both Smith and Saxon had injuries after being involved in a fight, police said.
Days later police said the alleged assailant arrived at the Northumberland Police Department and spoke with officers. The man said he went to the bar and went outside with a group of people who must have noticed he had a large amount of cash with him, police said.
The man said he wanted to come to the police and let them know what happened because “people need to know these types of guys are out here doing this stuff,” officers said the man told them.
The man said when he went outside Saxton tried to steal his money and a fight ensued, police said.
Police said they reviewed video surveillance which showed the incident and Saxon reached for the man’s money and the fight break loose, according to court documents.
As the alleged victim was fighting with Saxon, Smith ran up to the man and according to the video, the alleged victim turned and began to fight Smith.
Both Saxon and Smith were left laying on the ground, police said. The alleged victim said he believes the incident was a set up to steal his money, police said.
Saxton faces felony robbery charges while Smith faces felony criminal conspiracy to robbery.
Both will appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.