SUNBURY — Justice Heller is hoping for some kindness from a registered pediatric nurse willing to help make sure her 8-month-old daughter makes it home for Christmas.
Heller, 25, of Sunbury, is struggling to get her daughter, Leanee Moore, home from the hospital where the child has been since the day she was born. The struggle is due to a lack of registered nurses, especially ones that deal in pediatric tracheostomy care, she said.
The 12-week premature birth left Moore in Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on a trach and a ventilator to help her breathe because Moore’s lungs were extremely small and weak, according to Heller.
“We just want her home,” Heller said. “We are doing all we can in order to find a home health agency or nurse to help us.”
Moore is medically cleared to be released, according to Heller, but Geisinger doctors want to make sure there is a professional health care worker in the home to help train the family and oversee any issues that may occur before they release the child.
Insurance is not the problem, Heller said, it's the lack of nursing available.
“We are being told it is a lack of nurses,” she said. “We are reaching out and trying to recruit from wherever we can," Heller said.
Heller has been in contact with several different health care agencies and has had no luck since October in finding a nurse.
Heller's attorney, Joel Wiest, of Sunbury, said he has been in contact with various agencies and Geisinger and is trying to find a solution.
"This is an incredibly sad situation in all respects,” he said. "The lack of available care is especially concerning for myriad reasons. We appreciate everything Geisinger has done and is doing, and we remain hopeful they will send this family a true Christmas miracle.”
Heller has taken to social media and is begging for people to share her story and hopefully find someone who can help the family.
Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said she is also aware of the nursing shortage.
“We will do everything we can to help this family,” Mael said.
Heller said she is unsure of how long a nurse would be needed but she is hoping that an agency or nurse that meets the criteria of Geisinger doctors is willing to help her and her daughter out.
“We are trying everything we can to get her home with us,” she said. “I am just praying right now to get help in any way.”
Until Heller can find the proper care at home, the child will remain in Geisinger Medical Center.
Pennsylvania Nursing Association President Dr. Deb Cardenas said there is a shortage of nurses across the state.
"A lot of nursing shortages across the board in all specialties," she said. "It's the worst it has ever been. We have had them for the past 10 years, we brought this to everyone's attention and, in general, it's been across the board. It's not just COVID happened, it's been this way. It is critical anytime, but especially with COVID showing no signs of going away."