As a single mother, Shayla Snyder said it can often feel like she’s on her own. And, it’s a struggle.
Snyder, 31, of Sunbury, works as a waitress. She has a 5-year-old son who’s in kindergarten. She registered for the third time this year for The Salvation Army’s Here. For. Good. program.
“Them being so kind and helpful is a lot. It’s something to be grateful for,” Snyder said.
Income isn’t always stable as a server. What she’ll earn from one day to the next is unpredictable.
“Being a single mom, it’s really hard to do everything on my own,” Snyder said. “It’s very hard. All the help I can get, I take.”
Snyder expressed gratitude for the generous food box the Salvation Army provides, especially the Christmas ham. Her son will receive new clothes, too. And, Snyder picks from a list of toys to supplement what her son will find beneath the tree on Christmas Day.
“Sometimes it’s better stuff than you can even ask for,” Snyder said. “It’s one more thing I can give him in his life that I didn’t have yesterday.”
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has matched the first $50,000 in donations, which is included in today’s total of $103,783.78.
Recent donations include: Roger Spickler, Lewisburg, $200 and online donations, including a $312 anonymous donation, $50 from Melanie McCollum and a donation from Tom & Ann Gates.
