NORTHUMBERLAND — The family of an up-and-coming motocross star from Sunbury is still holding hope that Jude Smerlick will recover from a serious injury suffered in an accident that occurred March 17 on a Texas track.
Smerlick, 15, was participating in an event in Texas when he suddenly fell off the bike in mid-air during a jump, according to family members.
On Tuesday, Smerlick's mother Jennifer said her son was able to give a thumbs up and wiggle his toes for doctors in Texas, but her child is still having difficulty breathing on his own.
Smerlick is hospitalized at Parkland Memorial Hospital, in Dallas, Texas, where he underwent surgery, she said.
"We are still in the ICU and going day-to-day," Jennifer Smerlick said. "We are hoping to be transferred to a Pittsburg location but because of his condition he must be airlifted."
Smerlick said Jude is making some progress.
"It is really hard for him to breathe without the ventilator and they are going to give him medication to wake him up a bit more but they haven't done it yet because he is working hard to breathe," she said.
"He does open his eyes throughout the day but it's a subconscious sleep stare. He does follow some commands, which is encouraging. He wiggles his toes and gives a thumbs up and we celebrate that but its a long road," she said.
An online store in support of Smerlick has been created by family and friends to purchase various clothing showing support.
All proceeds will benefit the Smerlick family.
The store can be located at jude.addone.com.
Jennifer Smerlick said her family is overwhelmed by the amount of support being shown from the Valley and across the nation.
"Oh my goodness it's unbelievable and I don't even know the words to express it," Jennifer Smerlick said from Texas on Tuesday.
"We have stacks of cards still coming in and if we pile them up it's two feet high. It's incredibly comforting to know this many people are thinking of us and praying for him. There are moments our hearts are crying different tears of thankfulness."
Jennifer Smerlick said various schools, including Shikellamy where her son attends virtual academy as a sophomore, have sent cards.
She said her son has also received various get-well wishes from across the county because of the motocross network.
Shikellamy Virtual Academy Director Rachel Gittens said Jude is a great student and is dedicated to his studies.
"He (Jude) has been a student for more than three years and we have celebrated with him over his many wins, academically and professionally," Gittens said.
"We at the Shikellamy Virtual Academy continue to keep Jude in our thoughts and prayers."
Cards can be sent to Jude’s room, 15-424, Parkland Memorial Hospital, 5200 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, TX, 75235.