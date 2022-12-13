SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority is lucky to have an employee who has been serving the community for 44-years and on Monday honored the man with a Lifetime Achievement Award, according to officials.
Robert Herman Jr. has been an employee of the Sunbury Municipal Authority for the past 44 years at the water plant. On Monday, co-workers surprised Herman when he entered the water plant, off of Route 61, with a round of applause and an award.
“I was surprised,” Herman said. “I am so thankful for this.”
Wendy Malehorn, of PA Rural Water, presented the award and said she was grateful for Herman’s service and warned him it was not yet time to retire.
“For 44 years Bob had been through thick and thin working through understanding operations and multiple plant upgrades,” she said. “Bob has shared his knowledge and has helped train multiple employees, which in turn has helped the authority demonstrate that their employees are valued and prepared for the rigors of this highly regulated, health critical industry.”
Malehorn said she is not yet ready to see Herman retire, and he agreed.
“I love what I do and I will still be working,” he said. “I have no date of retiring.”
That news along with the award was something that co-worker Scott Debo said was great to hear.
“He is a valued employee, a great co-worker, and even a better friend,” Debo said. “I am very happy he was honored today.”
Authority board member Tom Krieger said he was happy to see the authority honoring employees.
“I am glad we got to give an award to an experienced and dedicated individual,” he said. “I am glad we were able to recognize him.”