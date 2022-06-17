SUNBURY — The late Jesse Woodring would be proud to have seen his name being used to name various landmarks in Sunbury because of the dedication the former mayor put into the city, his family said Friday.
On Friday Woodring, who died in November 2018, was remembered by city leaders and members of his family after two services to dedicate the Riverfront amphitheater and the new Sunbury Police Department after him.
"Words could never describe how proud I am of my dad and the legacy he has left behind for the city, myself, his grandchildren and great children," Woodring's daughter Cheryl Mertz, said. "Thank everyone and the city of Sunbury so much for honoring him today."
The amphitheater will now be called the Jesse C. Woodring Amphitheater, where a metal plaque was placed depicting an image of Woodring.
The police department building, on Arch Street, will be called the Jesse C. Woodring Memorial Building, after the city and Woodring's family came to a deal in order for the city to purchase the property, owned by Woodring at the time of death.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare opened the ceremony at the police station by introducing U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, state Sen. John Gordner, state Rep. Lynda Culver, Northumberland County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Kym Best, Mayor Josh Brosious and former Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who Hare praised for the building.
"This is something former Mayor Kurt Karlovich started and we want to thank him for all the efforts he put in to making this happen."
Brosious agreed.
"I am proud to be here today to be part of this and be able to continue where Mayor Karlovich left off. He (Karlovich) truly got this started and he stayed on this project and we are all thankful for everything he has done."
Woodring's granddaughter Elyse Rice said she was honored to be able to hear the praises being told of her grandfather.
"I am humbled to know that every time I or my children pass by the police station or visit the riverfront we will get to see my grandfather's name and be able to remember the good times we spent with a loving father, grandfather, friend and advisor," she said. "This is a great day for me as I get to relive some of those memories throughout the day."
Councilman Jim Eister praised Woodring for his dedication to Sunbury.
"We had many talks about the riverfront project," he said. "He was completely about making Sunbury a better place for everyone. Sunbury misses him."
Culver said she wanted to let people know how much Woodring cared about the city. "He was dedicated to this city in every way," she said. "He always tried to better this community and he always believed family should always come first."
The police station opened at 10 a.m. for public tours and Gordner said he was impressed with what he was seeing in the city.
"There is progress in action in Sunbury," he said. "This is well deserved."
Hare said he was happy for the family of Woodring and for the citizens of Sunbury.
"The Sunbury Police Department never had an official home but that ends today," he said. "This is a great day in Sunbury."