SUNBURY — Brad Hare is the new Sunbury police chief.
Hare, who has been acting as officer in charge, was announced as the department's new leader by Mayor Kurt Karlovich during Monday's City Council meeting.
The department has been without a police chief since late 2017 when former Chief Tim Miller resigned from the job.
Hare, who served as the department's leader in 2015 for a short period of time, resigned from the job citing differences with council members at the time.
Hare remained a corporal in the department and served as Miller's officer in charge during Miller's near two-year tenure.
