SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council members approved residents Victoria Rosancrans and Adres Manresa as co-diversity officers for the city.
Rosancrans, 48, who also runs a Facebook page called Stay Sunbury Informed and Beyond, can often be seen out visiting area businesses and promoting events inside the city.
"The City of Sunbury has a rich history of community engagement and welcoming all in our community," Rosancrans said. "I’m looking forward to working with the co-diversity officer to come up with a strategic plan. With the City Council’s support for this new position, we can increase our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Rosancrans also serves on the board of directors for The Arc, Susquehanna Valley, a volunteer court-appointed special advocate with Susquehanna Valley CASA and a member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity and Inclusión Council.
“My wife Kristine and I started Stay Sunbury Informed and beyond during the start of the pandemic," Rosancrans said. "The local businesses were struggling to keep their doors open. Our goal was to bring awareness of businesses in the city that residents may not have been aware of by using a social media platform. Our efforts have been well received in Sunbury and in the Valley. Residents tell us, 'We love learning about new businesses and those I never knew existed.'”
Manresa, 43, who runs a Spanish internet radio station and television station on Roku, said he was thrilled to be chosen.
"I am excited because I get a chance to get the ball rolling on dealing with diverse issues in the city and create different ways of welcoming people in the city," he said. "We will be able to create programs for diverse groups and our youth."
The ordinance of the position states the officer will be included in helping plan city events, communicating with the police department and listening to the concerns of organizations throughout the region for plans or ideas for Sunbury.
The ordinance was adopted by council members under the recommendation of former Mayor Kurt Karlovich and began officially in late 2021.
Manresa said he is also excited to be working with the police department.
"I think we will be able to fill the gap between the police department and the public," he said. "We will also be able to work with leaders on ways to help those who are struggling and may need help."
Rosancrans said she was also excited to help.
"As a motivated diversity, equality and inclusion leader, my track record has extensive experience in advocacy safeguarding culture and finding opportunities to build relationships with advocacy groups," Rosancrans said.
"My dedication and commitment to the success of the city of Sunbury will allow me to approach my responsibilities with a focus in alignment with the goals of the diversity officer," she said.