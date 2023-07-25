SUNBURY — City officials and the Sunbury Police Department said they are planning a huge National Night Out with lots of treats for residents.
Mayor Josh Brosious, Councilman Ric Reichner and officer Keith Tamborelli recently met to plan the Aug. 1 event. They said visitors should expect special surprises when the night kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Sunbury Skating Rink and pool.
"We are all looking forward to National Night Out," Brosious said. "This is always a good time and we continue to build it every year."
Brosious said Tamborelli stepped in to help and has made several calls to ensure two helicopters, EMS, fire departments and police officers will be present.
"We want everyone to come out in the community and have a good time," Tamborelli said. "This is for everyone to just come out and meet with the officers, EMS or fire department officials and enjoy the night."
Brosious said various city businesses will donate food, drinks, ice cream and other various surprises.
"We will have free pizza, hot dogs, and other treats for everyone," he said. "There will be lots to do for everyone."
The newest edition to the event will be a car show, which was organized by Reichner.
"We will have a bunch of cars there and there will be some giveaways," he said. "We will have some old cars and some new. It will be a good time for everyone."
Reichner said Tamborelli and other officers did a great job in planning the event.
"This got a lot bigger over the years and we are happy to see all the officers getting involved," he said. "I am looking forward to seeing everyone come out and have a good time."
Brosious said there will also be free swimming during the event which runs until 8 p.m.