SUNBURY — City officials and volunteers are putting in an extra effort for residents to enjoy the holiday season.
Beginning on Dec. 22, a 24-hour loop of Christmas music will be streamed through Cameron Park for people to come and enjoy, city officials said.
The music is only the start of the return of the New Year's Eve celebration that is returning after a four-year hiatus.
Sunbury police officer and New Year's Eve committee member Keith Tamborelli said there will also be a digital billboard placed near the Santa House on Third Street with a listing of events taking place on Dec. 31.
A crane will also be sitting near City Hall that will have the countdown light bulb that will be raised and lit up at midnight on New Year's Eve.
Tamborelli said there will also be two 25-foot television screens downtown on New Year's Eve that will be broadcasting Times Square in New York City.
Tamborelli said the committee and Councilman Jim Eister decided the music in the park would be a great new addition for residents to enjoy.
The last event was held downtown in 2018 when then-Mayor Kurt Karlovich decided to bring the event back after a two-year hiatus.
Karlovich, who remains active in the city, is on the planning committee for this year’s event.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said the theme for the celebration is “A Winter Wine and Brew Fest.”
“Operation New Year’s Eve Event is in full effect,” he said. “We have a bunch of great wineries and breweries lined up. We have Pineknotter, Three Beards Brewery along with the Moose Lodge. We have Spyglass, Iron Vines, Whispering Oakes and Davino Wineries. We have Midtown Bistro sponsoring our EndZone tent that will be showing the college football games and we have two great bands coming to play.”
Brosious said the bands are Hometown Strangers and Cass and the Bailout Crew which play a mix of top hits from the 70’s until today’s hits that will be sponsored by the Fraternity of the Eagles.
Officials said the city will also have a free event for children at the Sunbury Ice Rink.
There will also be a shuttle bus from Pineknotters Brewing in Northumberland starting at 7 p.m. and travel to Sunbury bars to pick people up and bring them downtown, according to City Clerk Jolinn Barner.
The rink will offer free skating and various treats for the children. There will be a DJ playing music all day as well, officials said.
The hours for the events are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the ice rink with the first band beginning at 7:30 p.m. Downtown will be set up with vendors at 6:30 p.m.