SUNBURY — Commercial property owners in Sunbury who are being non-compliant with the new commercial inspection ordinance could possibly face an administrative warrant being issued at their property.
Sunbury Code Department Supervisor Jeff Wojciechowski told city council members and Mayor Josh Brosious the code department is beginning to move into the next phase of forcing noncompliant owners to get the properties inspected.
"We will be discussing going to the next level for those not being compliant," he said. "We can serve administrative warrants and then go from there."
An administrative warrant would be signed by a judge and allow the code department to enter the building without permission from the owner, according to officials.
Wojciechowski said out of the 466 commercial property owners in Sunbury "most" are complying with the new ordinance which mandates all commercial property owners have their buildings inspected for safety reasons.
Wojciechowski said there are still 28 property owners that have not paid the $200 fee to be inspected.
Wojciechowski said those who have not paid will face consequences.
“It’s just so much easier to pay this, get it scheduled and get the inspections done,” he said.
City Councilman John Barnhart said he and Wojciechowski are working with solicitor Joel Wiest about beginning to issue fines or putting liens on properties that are not compliant.
The ordinance was passed earlier this year by council and Brosious.
The ordinance states, under the IPMC 2015 (International Property Maintenance Code), inspections will be conducted by the city’s designated licensed inspector, North East Inspection Consultants.
Barnhart said he only wants owners and members of the public safe, and doing the inspections will be beneficial for everyone.
"We all would much rather work together than have to have resistance from people," he said. "These inspections are a good thing for the city and the owners as they may find something that needs to be fixed now rather than later when it may cost even more."