SUNBURY — The Dollar General on Market Street has been brought up to code but store officials have not set a date for reopening.
The store closed in August after city inspectors deemed the building structurally unsafe, according to documents obtained by The Daily Item this summer.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the building has been brought up to code, received an occupancy permit and the store should be reopening soon.
“The work was completed," he said. "Dollar General has met all the code requirements. We are looking forward to them reopening."
The main violation indicated the beams inside the structure in the back of the building were not strong enough to support snow or rain that might accumulate on the roof, building owner Marlene Giordiano, of Wynnewood, said around the time of the closure.
She could not be reached for comment Friday.
According to the report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. on July 27 and found five violations, including “unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects.”
The inspector, Ken Marino, of NEIC, also found peeling, chipping, flaking and water damage throughout the structure, according to documents.
The building also houses nine apartment units above the store.
Dollar General officials confirmed the building, which they rent, was undergoing repairs and the store would remain closed until the repairs were completed.
"We continue to stay in communication with our landlord with respect to the building repairs and are diligently working to reopen to serve our customers in the Sunbury community," said Dollar General Public Relations coordinator Emma Hall. “We currently do not have an estimated reopening date as our team and the landlord’s team continue to work on the store.”
City Councilman and incoming Mayor Josh Brosious said Dollar General is a huge asset to the city and he is happy to see the store reopening.
“It’s huge for our downtown,” Brosious said. "I am thankful the property owner and the city have worked together to get this location back open and serving our residents once again."