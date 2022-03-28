SUNBURY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Sunbury officials are still working to put a detour in place before the end of the month for the Reagan Street Project, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
Full-time work will resume at the Reagan Street Project at the end of the month but the intersection of North Second and Reagan streets will close today and remained closed until the project is completed, City Administrator Derrick Backer said.
“PennDOT is still developing a detour and we are talking to them coming up with a plan,” Backer said.
“The detour is up to them because Reagan Street is their road.”
Backer said as soon as a detour is in place, the city will inform the public.
The rest of the detours for the construction that will take place through the summer from Reagan from both 4th and Front streets is to use Packer Street, Backer said.
Backer said the intersection at North Second and Reagan streets will reopen to local traffic only once paving is completed on that section of road.
“Front Street and Reagan Street intersection will remain closed until the project is completed,” he said.
The city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
Councilman Jim Eister said the city is doing all they can to get the project completed quickly.
Eister said Reagan Street will be completed by the end of August.
“We are going to continue to work with the residents in the area,” Eister said.
Eister said there will be a public meeting in the summer regarding Phase 2, which is the beginning of the Susquehanna Avenue project.
That project consists of new stormwater lines and upgraded lines were necessary, Eister said.