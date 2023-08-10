SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District officials are asking the city to waive $2,400 in engineering fees associated with the stadium project after Sunbury officials already waived nearly $24,000 worth of permitting fees in June.
However, some council members are declining to do so at this time.
In June, Superintendent Jason Bendle emailed Mayor Josh Brosious, a teacher in the Shikellamy School District, and asked him to waive $24,000 in fees, according to emails acquired by The Daily item.
"Do you know that the permitting costs of the stadium project are just under 60K?," Bendle wrote. "The permitting costs for the Chief project were 11K and the project cost for Chief were more. In my experience, this is a crazy amount of money for such. Is there anything you can do about this? Thanks for consideration."
Brosious responded and said it wasn't his decision, but he would talk to the code department.
On June 21, Brosious responded saying, "I spoke with Councilmen (John) Barnhart who oversees the code office. We had a very long discussion about the permitting fees for the stadium project. We both agreed that it would be in the best interest of the citizens of Sunbury and the school district that we wave the city portion of the permitting fees," Brosious wrote.
Brosious asked Bendle to not speak in public about waiving the fees, so others did not make the same request. Bendle agreed and said he would not tell anyone.
Brosious said he wants to help the district as much as possible, but he is only one member of the elected officials in Sunbury. He said he agreed to the first set of fees being waived because it came at no cost to city taxpayers.
On Aug 8, Bendle sent Brosious a letter asking the city waive $2,400 worth of fees, but this time, Brosious and Councilmen Jim Eister and John Barnhart refused.
"Sunbury is only a portion of the Shikellamy School District and why would we pay the fees?" Eister said Thursday.
Brosious and Eister said expenses are fees that city taxpayers would have to pay to Northeast Inspection Consultants, of Scranton.
City Treasurer Kevin Troup also questioned why the district was asking to waive the fees.
"Why are we using city taxes to pay for a project that should be paid for from school taxes?" Troup said.
Barnhart said the breaks are over.
"We did this once, and now it's time for them to pay their way," Barnhart said Thursday.
In the Aug. 8 letter addressed to Brosious, Bendle said the stadium project has "grown" and is operating under a tight budget.
He requests the fees be waived because the project benefits Sunbury and surrounding areas.
Eister said the city already gave the district a break once, and he doesn't believe Sunbury residents should have to pay the new fees.
"It's not fair to ask Sunbury residents to pay for the fees for the whole district," he said. "This will be brought up Monday night during our council meeting for a vote, but I am not in favor of putting the burden of those tax dollars on our residents."
The Shikellamy Stadium project has ballooned to $7.7 million — up from the original estimated price of $5.4 million — for complete renovations, a turf playing field and a new track.
The stadium closed its gates on June 1 just after the high school graduation ceremony as Phase 1 of the project started with the removal of the old grass field in preparation of installing a turf surface and track.
Phase 2 of the project includes accepting the bids of general contractor, Hepco Construction at $3,018,052.00, mechanical contractor Hosler Corportion at $310,000.00, plumping contractor Silvertip, Inc., at a price tag of $579,300.00, electrical contractor Stover’s Electric at $404,512.50, Musco Sports Lighting, LLC at a price of $352,721.00 for new stadium lighting and new poles and Keystone Sports Construction at a price of $35,218.67 for a javelin turf runway, according to Business Manager Brian Manning.
Bendle said the project is on track and turf is beginning to be placed on the field.