SUNBURY — Sunbury residents looking to remove a shade tree from their property must first check with the Sunbury Shade Commission to get the proper permits.
In August, city council approved an ordinance requiring residents must get approval from the Shade Tree Commission and acquire the proper permits in order to remove trees that are shared by the city and residents.
If the proper procedures are not followed, fines can add up to $1,000 and the cost of replacing the tree, according to the ordinance.
Shade trees are any trees, shrubs and woody vegetation in a public right-of-way, according to the ordinance.
“We want people to know they need to contact us and we will come to them and take a look at the tree,” Councilman Chris Reis said.
Reis, who is in charge of the code department, said recently the code department has received calls about trees and people attempting to cut them down.
“The trees were designed to give shade to multiple properties to lower air conditioning bills,” Reis said. “You need permission to take them down because if not the code department can come and fine a person.”
If the commission denies the request and the individual wants to appeal a decision, it would go before city council, Reis said.
The Shade Commission is made up of former city Councilmen Joe Bartello and Bob Snyder, along with Sunbury resident Julie Brosious.
The trio meets every third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. inside City Hall. The duties of the commission are to give recommendations and advice as to species selection, planting, maintenance, preservation, or removal of trees on all public lands and public right-of-ways, according to the ordinance.
“We are trying to preserve these trees so all we ask is for people to come to us and talk to us about any issues,” Snyder said. “We will visit where the tree is and get it looked at.”
Snyder said the commission gave away 200 mini-trees earlier this year in order to be planted.
“It was a great turnout and people really like these trees in the city,” he said.
Code Officer Samantha Mummey said there have been four complaints about trees protruding through sidewalks and dead trees.
“One of those we gave permission to be taken down,” Mummey said. “One was taken down illegally and the citation process is being started. We just want to remind people, if a tree is taken done without permission from the Shade Tree Commission, fines will be issued.”