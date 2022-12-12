SUNBURY — Mayor Josh Brosious and City Council will take more time to review a new comprehensive plan for the city before spending the $36,000 it will cost to produce the document.
Brosious said he didn't want to have a repeat of a 2011 plan that was unrealistic and not achievable.
During Monday’s work session meeting on the plan, Brosious and council discussed the proposal that they were asked by representatives of SEDA-Council of Governments to accept. The $119,000 plan was written in both English and Spanish.
The city will only have to pay 30 percent of the fee, according to officials.
Brosious said he wants the public to be involved, and council agreed.
Councilmen John Barnhart said the public should be more involved in the process.
Brosious said the city will set up a committee to review the plan. Former City Administrator Jody Ocker asked council to consider putting members of Sunbury agencies, including Sunbury Revitalization Inc. members on the panel so that everyone is on the same page.
Brosious agreed and said council will revisit the plan after the new year and put a panel together to discuss the options.
In 2011, the city council members at the time and former Mayor David Persing passed a $60,000 comprehensive plan that had designs for a gateway hotel and a transit bus service that never came to fruition.
The $60,000 the city spent in 2011 had to be spent, according to officials. Comprehensive plans are required every 10 years in order to continue to receive grants, according to the Pennsylvania Municipalities Code.
Sunbury has spent nearly $175,000 on at least three plans since 1986, according to city officials. The cost in 1986 was $6,000.
"The city needs to think long and hard and we need all community members, businesses and stakeholders to come out and get involved because this is the future of the city," Brosious said. "We need to have everyone helping to create that vision."