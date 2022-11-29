SUNBURY — City Mayor Josh Brosious said he wanted the public and council members to be more involved in and aware of proposed spending plans during Monday's council meeting.
During Monday's City Council meeting, Brosious and council were asked by representatives of SEDA-Council of Governments to accept a $119,000 plan that was written in both English and Spanish.
"I do not want a repeat of the 2011 plan where the city paid for a plan that was unrealistic and not achievable. I want all of us to pick the plan that best fits for Sunbury’s future. If we are paying $119,000 I want to make sure taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely and we are getting a plan that we are going to follow and is achievable."
In 2011, the city council members at the time and former Mayor David Persing passed a $60,000 comprehensive plan that had designs for a gateway hotel and a transit bus service that never came to fruition.
Council members decided to host a work session on the plan so that the public will also be able to view the details.
Brosious said he reviewed the 2011 plan and is currently going through the new plan and wants council and the public to be involved before they pass the updated plan.
"I am glad that council has decided to sit down and discuss the comprehensive plan in more detail," Brosious said.
No date has been set yet for the work session, Brosious said.
The $60,000 the city spent in 2011 had to be spent, according to officials. Comprehensive plans are required every 10 years in order to continue to receive grants, according to the Pennsylvania Municipalities Code.
Sunbury has spent nearly $175,000 on at least three plans since 1986, according to city officials. The cost in 1986 was $6,000.
2011 plan
The 2011 plan, “Sunbury, the New City,” called for bike paths, sidewalks, trees and cleaning up blighted properties.
Some of those proposals have come to light. Success stories include the $9.5 million riverfront project, the reconstruction of Chestnut Street and the recommendation city officials get tough on blighted properties.
City Councilman Jim Eister, who spearheaded the riverfront project, said SEDA-COG’s 2011 plan offered great ideas but may have been out of reach at the time.
The plan encouraged officials to place, on the advice of SEDA-COG, a hotel near Veterans Memorial Bridge or on the former Knight-Celotex site on the northern edge of the city.
The idea is one of many that still remain unrealized from the 170-page plan.
However, since that time, the city and the county have been working together to find a use for the former Celotex site.
The site was supposed to be the future home of the Northumberland County Prison and a possible justice complex — including the city police station and possibly the county courthouse — after a devastating January 2015 fire shuttered the former jail on Second Street.
City officials opened the riverfront in 2012 and have had success with various events.
Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) holds various functions at the river, including the now annual wine and brew festival which draws thousands.
Another success story from the plan is the Chestnut Street project which saw reconstruction last year leaving new sidewalks and street from Front Street to Third Street. The city is now planning on the second phase of the project which will extend to Fourth and Fifth streets.
The Wolverton Street Bikeway is a result of grant money received after the comprehensive plan was adopted.
Another success story is the creation of the Redevelopment Authority by Persing.
Persing began his quest to clean up blight and former Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Brosious are continuing Persing's efforts.