SUNBURY — Sunbury’s City Council will host three public meetings on Dec. 12, including the final budget meeting before the passing of a $4.5 million spending plan.
The first meeting will be held at 5 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street, where Mayor Josh Brosious and council will discuss the new comprehensive plan presented by representatives of SEDA-Council of Governments.
The plan, which is written in English and Spanish, will cost $119,000, according to officials.
Brosious called for the meeting because he said he didn’t want a repeat of a 2011 plan which was “unrealistic.”
“I do not want a repeat of the 2011 plan where the city paid for a plan that was unrealistic and not achievable. I want all of us to pick the plan that best fits for Sunbury’s future. If we are paying $119,000, I want to make sure taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely and we are getting a plan that we are going to follow and is achievable.”
In 2011, the city council members at the time and former Mayor David Persing passed a $60,000 comprehensive plan that had designs for a gateway hotel and a transit bus service that never came to fruition.
The $60,000 the city spent in 2011 had to be spent, according to officials. Comprehensive plans are required every 10 years in order to continue to receive grants, according to the Pennsylvania Municipalities Code.
The second meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. which is the last of the 2023 budget planning, after Controller Jerome Alex asked council to meet because of a $45,000 line item for a grant writer position that is being eliminated from the spending plan.
Alex said he wanted to have the meeting to keep the public informed of any new changes to the budget before a vote was taken.
City officials say they have a balanced budget and have changed the city administrator position to an economic developer position, but Brosious wanted to get rid of the position totally and hire a grant writer.
Brosious then agreed with council to drop the $45,000 for the new position.
The last meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. The city is expected to pass the budget — which includes no new tax increases for residents — during the proceeding.