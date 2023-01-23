SUNBURY — City council members will be moving forward with the purchase of the former Celotex site after discussing Monday night the possibilities for the 22-acre property.
Mayor Josh Brosious said he wanted to make sure the city has the money to make the purchase and if they do buy the land he wanted to make sure it doesn't just sit there.
Former City Administrator Derrick Backer said he has been in contact with county and state officials and although he can't promise the city will end up with the property, he believes it is best to move forward in trying to secure the funds.
Ownership of the Celotex site became a possibility for Sunbury after a $2 million grant — announced in December 2021 — was secured to begin the restoration of the 21.83-acre property.
The city was to purchase the property for $1.5 million from the county and the county in return was to give the $1.5 million back to the city in American Rescue Funds, as a way to help develop the land, thus not costing taxpayers anything, according to officials.
The city would need to pay the $500,000 remaining balance, Brosious said.
"I just want to make sure we don't spend this money and not do anything with the property," he said Monday during a work session. "We want to be doing what is right for the taxpayers."
Brosious said he was made aware the county had other investors interested in the property and wanted to make sure the city was spending money wisely on any studies that needed to be done at the site.
Councilwoman Lisa Persing-Martina said the city is in the process of conducting a traffic signal study, which would be needed one way or another so that the property could be marketed by either Sunbury or anyone else interested in buying the land.
"Even if we don't end up with the property, this study needed to be completed," she said.
The study for the traffic signal to provide entrance to the Celetox site was $125,000 and came from American Rescue Funds, Councilman Jim Eister said.
"I am in total support of getting this property developed and in support of the economic development of this site," Brosious said. "My biggest concern is the funding that the city needs to create to purchase the property, and I want to make sure this will not cost taxpayers dollars and is a financially wise decision for the city."