SUNBURY — Sunbury city leaders are searching for three residents to join a comprehensive planning committee to work with various stakeholders in the city.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said selected members will work with officials from the Shikellamy School District, Sunbury Municipal Authority the Sunbury Planning Commission, the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority, emergency services and others.
"These people will help shape the future of the city by creating a plan for development in Sunbury for the next 10 years as well as updating the city zoning ordinance," he said.
Meetings will take place monthly and will be approximately 90 minutes, Backer said.
There will be public meetings where residents can hear about the plan and its progress, Backer said.
The public can voice their opinions on the draft plan at that time.
The comprehensive plan will take about 2 years to complete for adoption, city officials said.
“A comprehensive plan articulates a vision for community and economic development and a strategy to achieve that vision over a 10-year planning horizon," Backer said. "It considers various community and economic conditions for their impact on existing community vitality and future development, then recommends the need for modified regulations, infrastructure, and services and programs to help shape the envisioned outcomes."
After adopting the plan, city officials implement the recommendations, coordinating with local and regional partners, as beneficial. As development conditions change and/or 10 years pass, the plan is amended or renewed.
The city’s last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2012.
The city council members and former Mayor David Persing at the time the plan was passed, spent $60,000 on a plan that had designs for a gateway hotel and a transit bus service but that never came to fruition.
That plan, “Sunbury, the New City,” called for bike paths, sidewalks, trees and cleaning up blighted properties.
Some of those proposals have come to light. Success stories include the $9.5 million riverfront project, the reconstruction of Chestnut Street and the recommendation city officials get tough on blighted properties.
City Councilman Jim Eister, who spearheaded the riverfront project, said SEDA-COG’s 2011 plan offered great ideas but may have been out of reach at the time.
The plan encouraged officials to place, on the advice of SEDA-COG, a hotel near Veterans Memorial Bridge or on the former Knight-Celotex site on the northern edge.
Brosious said he is happy to see residents will be involved in the process.
"I look forward to getting resident's input," he said. "We need to know how the city can improve, and I encourage anyone and everyone to come forward and be part of the process."
If interested or would like more information, please contact Backer at dbacker@sunburypa.org. The deadline is July 10.