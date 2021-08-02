SUNBURY — Sunbury is in good financial shape and city officials are already looking at future budgets after City Council members met Monday to discuss the mid-year finances.
The meeting was called by Councilman Chris Reis after Treasurer Kevin Troup told council and Mayor Kurt Karlovich last month to watch spending after July bills came in higher than expected.
“That’s my job,” Troup said. “I have to complain about any spending.”
Troup said the city spent $289,000 above and beyond payroll for July, but that was because of one-time payments for insurances, he said.
The city operates on a $4.4 million budget. The $289,000 spent in July did not include the near $160,000 a month in employee salaries.
Reis said he was surprised by the email and called for the meeting to discuss the finances.
During the hour-long meeting, Reis asked Troup to begin to show council projected numbers moving forward.
Troup said the city will start using a software program that will be able to show a guideline of finances so that council can track its finances throughout the year.
Councilman Jim Eister said he was happy to hear the city was doing well and wants that trend to continue.
Councilman Josh Brosious said he discussed the finances with Troup.
“The city is financially stable and on track for its budget,” he said. “Council has worked hard to stay financially responsible to the citizens of Sunbury and we have."