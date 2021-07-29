SUNBURY — "Think Sunbury" will host a community partnership forum later Friday and one of the topics is how to spend the $979,913 the city received in American Rescue Plan funding.
The event is for community members to speak with city, county and state officials about the American Rescue Plan Fund, economic development, social outlooks and other topics related to the community and development in Sunbury and through the region, according to Think Sunbury chairperson Jody Ocker.
Think Sunbury is a committee that operates under Sunbury Revitalization Inc., Ocker said.
“The partnership forum is something I started while still city administrator, so members of Think Sunbury are members of SRI,” Ocker said. “And this forum is not solely about the American Rescue Fund but we have people coming from all over to speak and listen."
Ocker said state Sen. John Gordner, of Berwick and Rep. Lynda Culver, of Sunbury, will be in attendance, Ocker said.
“I want people to see that there are great things happening in Sunbury,” Ocker said. “This forum is about where we are going and what to do to recover from the pandemic. We will talk about what the local funds can be used for. How it will be managed and what processes will be put in place. I wanted to reach out to our partners in our community to come to listen and ask questions. I want all of us to get on board with communicating together, as we are much stronger together."
City Administrator Derrick Backer said he is excited for the event to meet with residents. Backer said he is still gathering information on how the American Rescue Funds can be spent.
“I am looking forward to speaking with the business owners and citizens within Sunbury about economic issues and about the American Rescue Funds,” he said.
"It’s important we receive their input on things and create a dialogue on these types of issues. In order to create a better Sunbury for our children’s future, we need each and every citizen's participation in working with the city to make that happen. Forums like the ThinkSunbury one of many tools to help achieve this.”
The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be hosted at the Albright Center for the Arts, at 450 Chestnut St.