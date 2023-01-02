SUNURY — The new text-to-pay parking meter system in Sunbury will be put in place in the coming days, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
The meters are on their way to Sunbury Hare said and should be installed soon after they arrive.
At a city council meeting last month, councilmembers and Mayor Josh Brosious also approved the new fee schedule.
Council approved the raising of the parking meter fees from 25 cents an hour to 50 cents an hour, while changing the parking lot meters from 75 cents for three hours to 50 cents an hour.
Hare said the new system will allow drivers to still use coins. If an individual chooses, they can use the text-to-pay system so they don't have to use any actual money.
Hare said a lot of the meters currently in Sunbury are broken or just not in good working order. It was time to put a new system in place.
Council also raised all-day parking passes from $2 to $4 and added a weekly parking pass to the fee schedule for a price of $20. The passes are good for anywhere in the city, according to Treasurer Kevin Troup.
Monthly parking permit fees, currently $20, will also increase $25, according to officials.
A yearly pass went from $365 to $400, under the new fee schedule.
Council also added a weekly pass for $15.
Parking violations are currently $15 but are now $20, Hare said.
Council invested $70,000 into at least 400 parking meters. The city currently has 600 meters.
Brosious and the council voted to set aside $70,000 of American Rescue Funds in order to purchase the mechanisms that will be placed inside the meters, as well as various signs throughout the downtown explaining how to use the text-to-pay system.
Metered parking in the city lots could also be completely gone and an individual would need to use the text-to-pay system, officials said.
Brosious said the parking meters generate money for the city.
The text-to-pay app will also be up and running in the next few days as well, Hare said.