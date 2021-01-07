SUNBURY — City police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe was involved in an aggravated assault with a weapon that took place on Dec. 29 on 11th Street.
The man is shown wearing a black knit cap and a gray Calvin Klein shirt in an image released by police.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the incident took place between 3:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 29.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bremigen at 570-286-4587 ext. 133 or 570-988-4539. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous, Bremigen said.