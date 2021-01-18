Police

Photo provided by Sunbury police

Sunbury police are looking for help identifying a man who they say pulled a gun on a Sunbury resident on Sunday.

SUNBURY — City police are trying to identify a man they say approached a Sunbury residence on N. 8th Street and displayed a handgun on Sunday.

Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the incident took place at around 6:45 p.m.

A man walked up to a residence holding what police said was a handgun before looking in a window and then walking away, Bremigen said.

The image of the man was captured on a home surveillance camera, police said.

Bremigen is asking for the public's help in identifying the individual. He is asking anyone with information to call the police station at 570-286-4587 or Northumberland County 911.

All calls will be kept confidential, Bremigen said. No other details of the incident are being released at this time, police said.

