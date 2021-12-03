SUNBURY — Sunbury Police officers have been slowly moving to their new station for the past two weeks.
Officers will be working out of the new Arch Street location in two weeks, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said.
"We are pretty much ready to go," Hare said. "This has been a long time coming and I think not only the officers but the residents are excited as well."
The new 337 Arch St. location will serve as the new headquarters while the structure at 440 Market St. will become vacant for the time being, according to city officials.
The Arch Street facility, a 5,900-square-foot building, was completely gutted and got a complete electrical overhaul. Cameras and high-speed internet were installed. The facility will house offices, patrolman rooms, locker rooms, a state-of-the-art evidence room and two holding areas with interview rooms for suspects.
Desks have been moved in, security measures are in place and other than a few final touchups, the department is ready to be unveiled.
"This is all very exciting for the department and the residents," Councilman Jim Eister said.
The department became possible after years of research and a push by outgoing Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who said in 2017 he wanted to see the department increase officers and get a new home.
He accomplished both tasks before he is set to leave office in January.
Incoming Mayor and current City Councilman Josh Brosious said it's an exciting time for the city and department.
"The officers will have the most updated equipment to perform their job to the best of their ability," he said. "A lot of exciting things are happening in Sunbury."
City Administrator Derrick Backer and Hare are continuing to work together to secure more grants for the building.
Hare said the last thing to be moved into the new structure would be evidence and the general public would be able to tour the building at the beginning of 2022.