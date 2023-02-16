SUNBURY — Sunbury Police and City Council are actively investigating a city firefighter for an alleged incident in early January where a theft was reported at a fire scene.
Police Chief Brad Hare said there is an investigation into an alleged incident that occurred Jan. 8 after fire personnel and emergency responders arrived to a home.
Hare said police received a call on Jan. 18 about the incident and claimed there was stolen money from the home and they believed it was a fire official who allegedly took the funds.
Hare said city and state police are probing the incident and no further information would be released at this time.
City Councilman John Barnhart said the fire official is on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.
"We are letting police do their jobs," he said.
Barnhart said council would also not be releasing any other information until the end of the probe.
Hare said he wanted the public to know the situation was being handled by authorities.