SUNBURY — The 1100 and 1200 blocks of Susquehanna Avenue are closed as Sunbury police investigate a report of shots fired.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen said police are on scene and items in the vicinity were struck by bullets.
If anyone has information they are asked to call Northumberland County 911, he said.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage, he said.
Bremigen did not say if there were any suspects or if anybody was in custody at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information becomes available.