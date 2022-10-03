SUNBURY — Sunbury police continue to search for a Lycoming County man accused of crashing a vehicle into a police cruiser and fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on Sept. 29 just after 10 p.m.
Dante Kolasa, 20, of Arch Street, Williamsport, is wanted by Sunbury Police after an arrest warrant was issued by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey. Kolasa faces felony charges of aggravated assault, according to a criminal complaint.
Police Chief Brad Hare said Kolasa was not in custody as of Monday and is still wanted by police.
Officer Keith Tamborelli attempted a traffic stop on Front and Market streets on Sept. 29 when the driver of a gold Mercedes Benz ran through a red light, police said.
Police say when Tamborelli attempted to pull over the vehicle the driver sped away before pulling over on Race Street where Tamborelli said a female exited the vehicle and told the driver to shut off the vehicle, according to court documents.
Tamborelli said he approached the vehicle with his service weapon drawn and the woman who exited the vehicle told the driver to go ahead and flee the scene, according to court documents.
The driver then began to pull away. nearly striking Tamborelli and a high-speed chase began on Race Street and the officer called for backup, police said.
Once the fleeing driver of the vehicle turned on Fourth and Race streets, he slammed into a police vehicle driven by officer Aaron Doyle, and a parked car before speeding away on Fourth Street to Shikellamy Avenue where the vehicle crossed over to Northumberland, police said.
Toomey also signed a search warrant for the vehicle which has since been recovered, according to police.
Sunbury police are also looking to identify the woman who left the vehicle at the initial traffic stop.
Anyone with video footage, information about Kolasa’s whereabouts, or information on the incident is asked to call Northumberland County 911.