SUNBURY — Sunbury Police officers converged on a Seventh Street home in a developing incident in the city.
Police closed Sixth and Seventh streets, between Masser and Line streets. The incident began after 4:30 p.m. Zerbe Township and Northumberland police officers are assisting as are Sunbury Fire Police.
Sunbury Police seek a black male dressed in white pants, black hoodie and a red t-shirt, according to Police Chief Brad Hare. Hare said there was a shooting on 7th Street, between Line and Masser streets. Police aren’t certain what was struck or if anyone was injured Officers are seeking evidence including bullet casings.
Hare said he believes it is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
This is a developing story. Additional details will follow.