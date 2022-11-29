SUNBURY — Police officers are still getting used to working out of their new Arch Street building after the doors officially opened a year ago.
Sunbury Chief Brad Hare said the department is thrilled to be in its new home and for the past year things in the department have been changing.
“We are able to host training that we never were able to do before,” Hare said.
The new structure at 337 Arch St. is a 5,900-square-foot building and was gutted and got a complete electrical overhaul. Cameras and high-speed internet were installed. The facility houses offices, patrolman rooms, locker rooms, a state-of-the-art evidence room and two holding areas with interview rooms for suspects.
The old facility was at 440 Market St. and had several issues, including problems with heating and cooling, leaks, and storage to hold police related materials, according to officials.
“We are all very happy and thankful to the city for getting this done for us,” Hare said. “The entire department is enjoying coming to work and the updated equipment is truly helpful with the year we had.”
Sunbury Police face two homicides, three attempted homicides and several other violent crimes.
“Having this facility is helping the officers when investigating,” Hare said.
Officer Gary Bregensir agreed with Hare.
“Having the modern technology to do our job is something we appreciate very much,” he said. “I love this new facility and I am happy to be part of the Sunbury Police Department.”
The structure, which is called the Jesse Woodring III Memorial Building, continues to get upgrades and recently installed a new generator so that the power will never go down.
The city purchased the property in 2021 and the final piece to the less than year-long construction project came when the generator was put in place behind the building.
Councilman Jim Eister said the new generator, which had to be installed by crane, will be able to function. The department’s computers, lights and police equipment will be able to be used without interruption in case of any kind of emergency situation.
The project itself cost about $829,000 and the city was able to secure funding through grants and by Hare speaking with various businesses.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he stops by the department from time to time to make sure the officers are doing OK.
“The police officers could not be happier with their new home,” Brosious said. “Their morale is up knowing that the council is showing their support toward the department and catching criminals. Council has continued to show their support by approving to hire three part-time officers and also a full-time officer in 2022. Our efforts will not stop there as there will be more support added in 2023 other than just a full-time officer. As I stated before and I will do it again, if you come to Sunbury and commit a crime you will get caught and the record has shown that.”