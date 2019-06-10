SUNBURY — A McClure man faces felony weapon charges related to a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition officers said they found hidden in a bag under a light pole in the North 4th Street Plaza.
Cody Hlavaty, 25, of Hummingbird Lane, was arrested by Sunbury police Cpl. Travis Bremigen following a reported verbal domestic dispute in progress in Weis Markets parking lot at about 10 p.m. June 7.
Bremigen spoke with Weis employees who were standing near a female and small child. Bremigen said he spoke with a man who informed police he was meeting with Hlavaty and his girlfriend to return clothing and other items because Hlavaty was living with him but was no longer allowed to stay in the man's home due to several issues.
The man told police that when the meeting took place Hlavaty began to act out and attempted to strike him, police said.
A verbal argument took place and the man told officers Hlavaty walked away, police said.
A second person, who was related to Hlavaty, arrived and told officers she was concerned for the well-being of the child and the woman because Hlavaty had a sawed-off shotgun and it was possibly in his possession, police said.
Bremigen asked officer Earl Johnson to search the area. Johnson located and detained Hlavaty near 4th Street.
Johnson determined that Hlavaty had 16 outstanding warrants, police said.
Hlavaty was transported back to the Sunbury police station while Bremigen spoke to Hlavaty's girlfriend, police said. The woman allegedly told Bremigen the weapon was in a camouflage backpack, police said.
Bremigen spoke with Hlavaty and alleges Hlavaty told officers the backpack was under a light post near the M&T Bank, in the North 4th Street plaza, police said.
Bremigen said he discovered the backpack and inside it was the weapon and ammunition.
Hlavaty was charged with a felony count of a person not to possess a firearm as well as a misdemeanor charge of prohibited offensive weapons.
Hlavaty was transported to Northumberland County Jail where he awaits arraignment in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.