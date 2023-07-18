SUNBURY — Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare wants to address the public every few months about the department's efforts.
On Tuesday, Hare met with members of the community and Mayor Josh Brosious to inform residents of what his 10 officers are doing behind the scenes.
"We have multiple investigations ongoing," Hare said. "We are also involved in various trainings and out patrolling the neighborhoods."
Hare addressed the small crowd inside the new police department at 337 Arch St.
Hare said the department has seen a decline in violent crimes, but has seen an increase in drugs and child abuse in the city.
Hare said the city has currently investigated 130 child abuse cases so far this year, which is nearly double the cases in years past.
"We take every call and case seriously, and we want the public to know we make sure every child is safe," he said.
The department is also dealing with two homicide cases, and several attempted homicide cases, Hare said.
"These cases take time to prepare for and we make sure that our officers are keeping up with the status of cases as well as taking on new cases as they come in," he said.
Brosious said he is proud of what the department is doing.
"This shows our department is out and about and making sure our streets are safe," Brosious said.
Hare said he is concerned about a new drug, "Tranq," which is a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for veterinary use.
"This drug has made its way to the Valley," Hare said. "We are seeing more and more of it."
Hare said the other crime on the rise is stolen weapons.
"We have recovered numerous stolen guns, including a Mac 10 Uzi," he said.
One success program for the department is the Handle With Care Program, which allows officers to contact school districts to tell teachers of any issues that a child may have because they may have been through a traumatic event with a parent or member of a household being arrested.
"This has worked well for us," he said.
Brosious and Hare said they will continue to host townhall type meetings for the public so residents can ask questions.
"We want to keep this going every so often so our residents can see what is going on in the city," Brosious said.
Hare said he also wants to remind residents if they see something, to say something.
"Please call us," he said. "Even if you are not sure of what you may think you saw, let us know so we can investigate."